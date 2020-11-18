PICTURE: Spec-tacular Specsavers celebrate 20 years in business in Clonmel

Specsavers Clonmel is celebrating a spec- tacular anniversary, as the store marks 20 years in business.

The store, located on Gladstone Street, first opened its doors in September 2000 and proudly serves the people of Clonmel for all their eye care and hearing needs.

Led by optometrist and store director, Camille Maguire, and retail director, Karen Dunlea, the Clonmel store started with just eight members of staff, but today employs 22 people including two fully qualified opticians, two dispensing opticians and three hearing aid dispensers.

Speaking of the store’s milestone, Camille says: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our store’s success over the last two decades and would like to thank the local community for all of their support along the way, especially in recent months.

"We want to give special recognition to dispensing opticians, Deirdre Ryan and Margaret Callaghan, who have been with us since day one.

"We’d also like to thank the rest of our team, who have all helped our business to succeed and worked incredibly hard over these particularly challenging months. We had been looking forward to a bigger celebration with our staff and customers this year, but unfortunately, due to the current restrictions, we will have to wait for our 21st.”

The store has three optical testing rooms, which are overseen by a team of eye care experts. Demonstrating their commitment to providing customers with the latest optical technology, the store has invested in hospital-grade Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), a cutting-edge piece of equipment that allows opticians to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

An OCT scan can help detect treatable eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration sooner. It can also help detect glaucoma up to four years in advance.

This means conditions can be managed before they get worse and can help prevent potential sight loss. An OCT scan only takes a few seconds and allows your optician to look deeper into your eyes than ever before.

With a range of designer frames available in store from HUGO, DKNY and Levi’s to Aurora, and over 1,000 glasses to choose from, there are frames to suit everyone in store.

Customers can also avail of PRSI medical benefits meaning anyone who has been employed or self-employed in Ireland for two years is entitled to a free eye test as well as a free pair of glasses, or at least contribution towards new frames.

Specsavers Clonmel also specialises in audiology with an on-site hearing centre that is overseen by local hearing experts, Clodagh Phelan, Kathleen Hickey and Dave Hughes, supported by Ashlee O’Brien, who is due to qualify this November.

The audiology services offer a three minute hearing check as a quick and simple way to find out if a full hearing test is required with the expert team.

Customers can also avail of PRSI medical benefits meaning a claim of half of the cost of a hearing aid, up to a maximum of €500 for a single aid, or up to €1,000 for a pair with options including state-of-the-art hearing aids from the Specsavers Advance range and the top-of-the-range Styletto Signia range.

Retail director, Karen Dunlea, also thanked customers and colleagues for their support during the pandemic.

She said: “At Specsavers we are passionate about eye and ear health and would encourage people to continue including this as part of their overall annual health check. While appointments may have been missed or postponed in recent months, we want to remind customers that our store is fully open and reassure you that we have a high level of health and safety measures in place, so customers can feel safe and confident coming into us for their next appointment.”

At Specsavers, the health and wellbeing of customers and colleagues is paramount. The store has introduced a series of health and safety measures in store with hygiene and PPE measures to create a safe and comfortable experience for all.

In addition to their wealth of knowledge in optics and audiology, the staff at Specsavers Clonmel have also received a Platinum Employer award, recognising the outstanding management and employee standards within the store.

All staff members have completed Dementia Friends training, which is recognised by the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, to help understand and cater as best as possible for customers with dementia.

In addition, members of staff including Camille Maguire, Eimear Hughes, Deirdre Ryan and Ashlee O’Brien have all completed autism training which is recognised by the National Autistic Society.

As a pillar of the community, Camille and Karen are passionate about supporting the community in return for the support they have given them, so are proud sponsors of the Tipperary ladies U16 football team and Clonmel Commercials local ladies football team.

At Specsavers Clonmel, customers are always guaranteed expert eye care and hearing services, exceptional choice and outstanding value for money.

For further information, visit Specsavers Clonmel at 33 Gladstone Street or call (052) 6124777.

See www. specsavers.ie for more details.