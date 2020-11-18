'Profoundly intelligent man,' tributes to Tipperary teacher with 'very good soul'

Our dear friend and colleague, Michael McGrath (pictured below) died on October 2. This tribute is being written on his Month’s Mind; All Souls Day. Michael was a very good soul.

He joined us in Cashel Community School in 2007 and he taught Science, Biology and Physics until ill health took its toll.

Michael took great pride in his teaching and in the achievements of his students. He loved being part of the school community.

We have been greatly comforted by the messages of sympathy and appreciation received from so many of his students, past and present.

He was a gregarious, kind and profoundly intelligent man whose range of interests and expertise extended well beyond the classroom.

The kindness and compassion which characterised his life were reflected in his wish that, in lieu of flowers donations be made to Dog’s Trust or the Irish Cancer Society.

Mourners at his Requiem Mass heard him described as a “polymath” such was the depth of his knowledge and learning.

Antiques were one of his many interests.

So much so that he returned to Postgraduate Study to pursue a Master’s Degree in this area. His specific topic- Microscopes.

Michael was blessed with a very discerning eye; latterly he was particularly drawn to the Art Deco style.

Sitting with him and discussing Grand Designs, Room to Improve or The Great House Revival was always a thoroughly enjoyable interlude and one inevitably gleaned a better insight or perspective into the rationale for the decisions taken by those involved.

Quizzes were another passion; indeed he often tried to cajole friends to enter Pointless.

Sadly, that is just one of the many plans that won’t come to fruition.

While mourning his loss we take comfort in knowing that he is at rest. We are profoundly grateful to have had such a cherished colleague and friend.