'An independent young lady,' Tipperary woman wins Student of the Year award

Student of the Year at Cashel Community School is the most prestigious award bestowed on a student.

The award recognises and acknowledges the recipient’s outstanding academic achievements, personal qualities and support for School’s values.

Past winners have added to the integrity of this award. In making their selection, teachers are asked to take the following into consideration: academic record, achievements, leadership and initiative qualities, good interpersonal skills, school involvement, moral courage, any positive quality as well as credibility with both the staff and student body.

Last year’s sixth years were a particularly talented group and teachers were spoiled for choice.



After rounds of voting Jennifer Fogarty from Kilfeacle was named Student of the Year 2020 and is a very worthy winner of this accolade.

John Gallagher, Principal of Cashel Community School described Jennifer as “a diligent, determined and independent young lady with a deep interest in developing community spirit, culture, education and the power of helping others”.

Jennifer took seven higher-level subjects for her Leaving Cert, achieving the maximum 625 points.

She is no stranger to the school awards system having previously received multiple class awards and creative writing awards.

Jennifer received a Certificate of Excellence in TY.

She was heavily involved in the school Student Councils, culminating in her being elected the Chairperson of the Student Council for the 2019-20 school year.

Jennifer was a 6th Year Link student helping first year students settle into life in Cashel Community School.

She has great credibility with both the student and staff body and is a very deserving winner of this accolade.

When we think of this student we are struck by her energy, enthusiasm and her irrepressible smile which reflects her character and personality.

We wish her all the best in her medical studies in UCD.