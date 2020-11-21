Tipperary man stole jacket from doctor while a patient in Clonmel hospital

A Tipperary Town man has pleaded guilty at Cashel District Court to stealing a doctor’s jacket while he was a patient at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

Patrick Burke of 39 St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary admitted at last Thursday’s court sitting to committing the theft offence at the hospital earlier that day.

Sgt Carol O'Leary told the court Mr Burke was a patient at South Tipperary General Hospital and was seen walking the corridors of the hospital outside of where he should be at 2.45am on November 12.

Dr Ali Khan noticed his jacket wasn’t in the place he left it. The jacket was found on top of Mr Burke’s property and was returned to the doctor.

Sgt O’Leary said Mr Burke had 23 previous convictions that included one theft conviction imposed at Tipperary Court in 2016.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client was currently under strict bail conditions for other unrelated offences due before the court in December for the DPP’s directions. He resided at his mother’s address.

Judge Terence Finn remanded Mr Burke on bail to appear before Clonmel Court on December 1.