End in sight for Tipperary families living under year-long Boil Water Notice

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has been informed that an end is in sight for many of the Tipperary families that have been living under a Boil Water Notice for over a year.

Irish Water has contacted him to state that, subject to the results of the works being carried out, they hope to be in a position to remove some areas from the Boil Water Notice before the end of the year.

Deputy Lowry told the Dáil last month that upwards of 80 homes in Golden/Kilfeacle have been subjected to boiling their water every day for a year and that “this not acceptable by any standards”.

This problem with the water supply has also severely impacted water pressure to these homes, leaving them unable to operate standard domestic appliances.

The cause of the problem has been the delay in the completion of remedial works and receipt of satisfactory water monitoring results.

Deputy Lowry says until the matter was brought before the Dáil and, in turn, received media coverage in The Nationalist, the householders in question had not been given any indication as to when the problem would be resolved and when they could stop boiling water for drinking, food preparation, bathing babies and children, brushing of teeth and preparing infant bottles and food.

Deputy Lowry told the Minister of State for Local Government, Malcolm Noonan, in the Dáil that there was one publicised case of a nurse who was unable to wash her uniforms as the water pressure was too low to operate her washing machine.

“This is an absolute scandal and is bordering on Third World conditions for these householders,” said the Tipperary Deputy.

Deputy Noonan stated that the situation was a matter for Irish Water, who were subsequently contacted. They were informed that this was a matter of urgency.

In a response to Deputy Lowry, Irish Water has stated that works are continuing with the aim of being able to lift the Boil Water Notice.

Outlining what has taken place since the matter was raised by the Deputy, they stated: “Following the installation of additional automatic flush valves in the local network throughout the past month, the following additional works are ongoing: Flow meter was installed on Monday, November 2; Further mechanical and electrical works are taking place to link the chlorine booster dosing to the measured flow levels; Further testing will be required to get a clear indication of the impact of this work.”

Irish Water added: “We will consult further with the HSE when these works are complete and we have sufficient satisfactory sample results to confirm the issue has been resolved.

“Subject to the results of the works outlined we hope to be in a position to remove some areas from the Boil Water Notice before the end of the year.

“However, any decision to remove the notice must be taken in consultation with the HSE and therefore it is not possible at this point to give a definitive timeframe.

“We will continue to provide you with regular updates as this work progresses. We recognise the inconvenience this issue is causing and would like to assure residents in the area that we are working as a matter of priority to resolve it.”