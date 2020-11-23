'Very attractive,' four-bed two storey farmhouse on sale in Tipperary for €220,000

"Very attractive," this four-bed two-storey farmhouse (pictured above) is on sale in Tipperary for €220,000.

This property comprises a very attractive two-storey farmhouse with a range of old farm buildings.

The residence is in good repair but in need of modernisation.

The property is on an elevated site of circa 2.4 acres with fine views over the adjoining valley.

To view the full ad, click here.