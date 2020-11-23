Tipperary gardaí observe a vehicle fishtailing and conducting a dangerous manoeuvre
Tipperary gardaí have observed a vehicle fishtailing and conducting a dangerous manoeuvre outside Cahir town.
The incident happened in front of one of our patrol cars.
The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been charged to court.
