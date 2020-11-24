Tuesday's 5@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Town House Deli



0504-22348

https://www.townhousedeli.com/



https://www.facebook.com/TownHouseDeli.1/



Contact@townhousedeli.com



Town House Deli, established in 1998, is a family owned deli & bakery, located in Thurles, Clonmel, Tipperary & Cashel serving fresh, tasty & homemade foods daily

UPVC Windows



087-2454073

Mocklers Pharmacy

0504-21421

https://www.mocklerspharmacy.ie/



https://www.facebook.com/mocklerspharmacythurles/

https://www.instagram.com/mocklers_pharmacy_thurles/

mocklerspharmacy3@gmail.com



Mocklers is a Family owned Pharmacy, located at 69 Liberty Square, Thurles.-We are providing a high quality and professional service in Thurles for over 100 Years.

Mocklers Pharmacy offer a wide range of services from prescription dispensing for all schemes, blister packing of medication, prescription delivery service, supply and fitting of compression stockings, blood pressure monitoring as well as offering medication review & advice.

Adman



053-9430001

https://www.admansteelsheds.ie/



https://www.facebook.com/admansteelsheds/



info@admansteelsheds.ie

Pollards



052-6124908



https://www.facebook.com/PollardsSheds/



pollardsales@hotmail.com



Pollards for all your winter fuel needs. Full range of smokeless fuel, gas, blocks & turf. All available for collection or delivery from King St, Dungravan Road & Moorstown Cahir.































