EDITORIAL: Life felt normal again, as we shed tears, for our county, for Michael

Sport being back has been a strange experience. The elation that sport can bring did not manifest itself immediately.

The Tipperary senior hurlers were knocked out of the Munster Championship.

A backdoor gave us some cause for hope as victory over Cork meant we played our way into an All-Ireland quarter-final and dreams of back-to-back titles were quickly dashed by a revived Galway. Ireland lost to France in Paris and subsequently lost the Six Nations Championship.

Okay, they beat Wales shortly after, but Wales are not winning any games at present and it was part of the Autumn Nations Cup fixtures.

The big one, the one we all needed, was victory over England in Twickenham. It didn’t happen, we lost.

The Irish soccer team are just being the Irish soccer team. And so, some people found themselves ruminating that sport being back was more deflating than sport being cancelled.

The axiom that sport doesn’t deal in sentiment appeared to ring true once more and on many levels and across many different sports.

But no one saw the Tipp footballers coming...they just edged out Limerick in the Munster semi-final with the kick seen around the world by Conor Sweeney and a last minute effort in extra time by Brian Fox.

Cork set the tone for the week to come after they snatched victory from some people’s All-Ireland favourites.

Then, all the stars aligned for Tipperary and all deflated sports fans.

The Munster final on the weekend of the Bloody Sunday centenary. The commemorative jerseys and Grangemockler colours. The memory of Michael Hogan.

The famine of Munster senior football crowns. Sydney Swans let Colin O’Riordan play. The Tipp performance. The passion, the elation, the emotion.

There is Tipp, there is Cavan, there is Mayo, there is Dublin - as though it were 1920 all over again.

Sport, at last, has allowed us to transcend above the Covid crisis, to see that by design or by accident, sport could inspire us, sport could comfort us, and life could feel normal again, as tears of happiness streamed down our faces.

For our county, for Michael.