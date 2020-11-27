Take a look back! Christmas period of 1980 in Tipperary was just 'fantastic' for business

Our first issue of 1981 on January 3, led with the headline “FANTASTIC” in which local traders all commented on how successful the Christmas period had been.

Quoted were Clonmel traders Jack Somers of Quinnsworth Supermarket, Jim Clinton of Clinton’s, Bernard Peters of Annerley Jewellers and Dick Walshe of Edmond Burke & Sons.

Also the Ritz Cinema in Parnell Street in Clonmel was due to reopen at Easter 1981 with a refurbishment plan of £150,000 earmarked after being closed for three years, according to a report on the front page.

There was also a story of a Canadian lady, Mrs Shelagh Hall, who had purchased the Swiss Cottage in Cahir, with the intention to restore the unique building to its former glory.

While in Carrick-on-Suir the local UDC unanimously supported Cllr Eddie O’Doherty’s motion at the December meeting to use a quarry at Clashnasmuth as a dump for waste material as it did not pose a danger to health or the environment.

Also the late Frank Patterson and his wife Eily O’Grady performed at a concert in St Luke’s Hospital in December ’80 where Frank’s mother Mai was a patient.