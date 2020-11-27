Tipperary business named All-Star Munster Health and Gift Store for 2021

Tipperary's Healthy House has been awarded the All-Star Munster Health and Gift Store Accreditation for 2021.

This means the business, situated on The Square in Cahir, has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

The accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

It is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Global Institute of Logistics' CEO Kieran Ring.

The judging involved an eight-week panel process by which owner Jennifer Maher underwent a rigorous interviewing process, where she spoke about how the business came about, and the underlying ideals and goals for the shop.

“I am delighted to achieve this accreditation. I did not expect it at all and it is just phenomenal," says Jennifer.

"Taking into account what Healthy House and our team have been working towards for the past two and a half years, this is an incredible motivation to continue doing exactly what we are doing right now. I am immensely proud we have achieved this. I want to thank the All-Ireland Business Foundation, and we at Healthy House look forward to continuing to exceed the expectations and standards set by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.”

Jennifer started the business after the birth of her first child, when she realised how difficult it was to find a one-stop shop for natural and organic products for all the family. The shop has since blossomed into a welcoming place where families can get their supplements, skincare and eco friendly household items as well as a hub for finding Irish brands.

In November 2019, The Healthy House launched its very successful website for online shopping. This was a gem for people around Ireland and worldwide during the Covid-19 lockdown as customers could get all their health essentials delivered to their doors with expert advice.

The Healthy House is very active on Instagram and Facebook, where there is updated information about products and giveaways. In preparation for Christmas, Healthy House staff have been very busy creating bespoke hampers, one of their top sellers, to make shopping easier for customers this year. Customers can personalise hampers for their loved ones' needs.

Additionally, the team has set up a Christmas Club service so that customers can put a deposit on items and pay this off slowly in the weeks to come.

The Healthy House is open seven days a week and has free delivery every day to Cahir town and suburbs. There is also free delivery one to two days a week for Clonmel. For more information, contact 052-7442719 or email healthyhousecahir@gmail.com.