Major manufacturer recalls Tipperary cars over increased risk of crashing

Toyota Ireland Unlimited Company is carrying out a voluntary recall of certain CHR and Corolla passenger vehicles.

The affected vehicles were produced between June 2019 and March 2020.

The affected vehicles have a brake pedal that is mounted to the firewall and reinforced with a bracket that is attached to the instrument panel structure with a bolt. A safety issue has been identified, whereby it is possible that the bolt on this bracket may not have been torqued to within the design specified range due to a defective nut runner (bolt torqueing tool). If the bolt becomes sufficiently loose over time, the brake pedal could move toward the driver during a crash, increasing the risk of injury to the driver.

In addition, if the driver applies high force to the brake pedal repeatedly over time with the bolt in the loose condition, the mounting location of the brake pedal on the firewall may eventually deform and crack, altering the position of the brake pedal and increasing in physical distance between the brake pedal and driver foot. This can increase the risk of a crash.

There are approximately 3,062 affected vehicles in the Republic of Ireland.

What to do

Toyota Ireland Unlimited Company will directly contact all affected customers by post advising them to make an appointment with their local authorised repairer where any necessary repairs/replacement of parts will be carried out.

To check if your vehicle is affected by this recall campaign, please visit the Toyota Recall Checker and input your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

If you believe that your vehicle may be impacted by this recall, then you can contact Toyota Ireland Unlimited Company’s Contact Centre on freephone 1800 111 113 (open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm) or email recall@toyota.ie.