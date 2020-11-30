Tributes paid to Tipperary postman retiring after almost 50 years serving community

After 47 years it is with much regret and sadness we learn of our beloved postman Billy Walsh’s retirement.

Billy has served the Gortnahoe /Glengoole area with cheerfulness, helpfulness and the bit of banter for almost half a century.

Billy has a wonderful way with people both young and old alike, he remembered each family members names from the youngest child to the oldest.

We thank Billy for his fantastic work over so many years and wish him all the very best in his next chapter.