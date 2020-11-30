Revealed: Number of homeless people in Tipperary rise ahead of the Christmas season

A total of 33 people were in emergency accommodation across Tipperary in October, new figures have revealed.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien recently published the Monthly Homeless Report for October which saw an increase in Tipperary on the September figures which stood at 31.

Nationally, there was an increase of 81 in the number of homeless people last month, following a decrease in September. Year on year there has been a 17% drop compared to last year.

Across the country, there are 8,737 men, women and children in emergency accommodation compared to 10,514 in October 2019 which was the highest number ever recorded.

While the number of children in emergency accommodation rose by 59 in comparison to last month, the number of families was 11 less.

The number of families in emergency accommodation is 1,117.

Private emergency accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, are still the most common accommodation being used by those without a home of their own.