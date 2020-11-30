Five-bedroom house in Tipperary 'tastefully designed and generous in size' now on sale

A five-bedroom house in Tipperary "tastefully designed and generous in size" is now on sale.

Maher Auctioneers are delighted to welcome this 5 bedroom detached house to the market.

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire this detached family home which sits on approximately 5.5 acres.

This block-built property consists of gallery style entrance hall, kitchen, dining, utility room, sitting room, large open plan living room, 2 bathrooms and five bedrooms, master en-suite and two storage rooms upstairs.

This house is tastefully designed and generous in size.

Adjacent to the residence is a c. 400sqft detached garage.

This property is located between Knockavilla & Dundrum on a quiet road which starts at Blackbridge Creamery.

For further enquiries please contact our office on 062-61221