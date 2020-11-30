PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cannabis valued at €1,300 in 'individual deals'

On Saturday evening at 7.30pm, members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Community Policing Unit, carried out a search at an address close to the village of Moyglass, Tipperary.

During the course of the search suspected cannabis in individual deals valued at €1,300 was seized along with digital weighing scales and packaging materials.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel Garda Station. He has since been released pending the submission of a file to the DPP.