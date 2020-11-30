Tipperary gardaí seize vehicles over weekend including one that was driven 'erratically'
File photo
Tipperary gardaí seized vehicles over the weekend including one that was driven "erratically".
Gardaí in Cahir observed a vehicle on Sunday driving erratically and using ANPR technology on their mobility device they discovered the vehicle had no insurance.
The vehicle was seized and driver to court where a mandatory disqualification awaits.
On Friday, a second vehicle was seized by Cahir gardaí patrolling Cashel.
This time the motorist presented gardaí with a driving licence which was confirmed to be fake using their Mobility App Lapdock.
The vehicle was seized for no insurance, driving licence and a criminal investigation has commenced.
