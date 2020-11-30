Tipperary gardaí seize vehicles over weekend including one that was driven 'erratically'

Tipperary gardaí seized vehicles over the weekend including one that was driven "erratically".

Gardaí in Cahir observed a vehicle on Sunday driving erratically and using ANPR technology on their mobility device they discovered the vehicle had no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and driver to court where a mandatory disqualification awaits.

On Friday, a second vehicle was seized by Cahir gardaí patrolling Cashel.

This time the motorist presented gardaí with a driving licence which was confirmed to be fake using their Mobility App Lapdock.

The vehicle was seized for no insurance, driving licence and a criminal investigation has commenced.