Find out about free Saturday parking in Carrick-on-Suir in run up to Christmas

Shoppers can avail of free car parking in Tipperary County Council car parks in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturdays in the run up to Christmas.
You can park for free in the Greenside, William Street, New Street and Strand Lane car parks on Saturdays December 5, 12 and 19.
Normal parking charges will continue to apply for on- street parking in the town on these dates
