COLUMN: Men’s problem is talking about their emotions - they shouldn’t be afraid to

Isolation, especially amongst men both young and old, has been reported as being a huge problem during the Level 5 lockdown and is a cause for concern. People may be working from home alone (no pun intended), living alone or feeling alone.

Try your best to make an effort to get out, as difficult as it has been during lockdown, to see people. It doesn’t even have to be an interaction but seeing other people out living their lives will help in knowing that, in fact, you are not alone.

Men have a problem in that we can be afraid in being open in talking about our emotions. This is no fault of our own and much of it due to generational conditioning. For example you may feel like you are a weak man if you cry or if you talk about your feelings.

This is the old school way of thinking and it is not just in Ireland. In the United States, we are observing an almost robotic mentality where men portray themselves as untouchable in terms of being fearless.

Let’s pull it back, stay present, slow down (when you have to) and talk about how we feel.

People often feel like they lose their voice as their life carries on. It can be suffocating for any person to feel like this. They may not be able to talk no mind speaking about how they feel.

However, I would suggest that even if you don’t have the words to express how you feel, than maybe an act of kindness might just bring you a feeling of giving and a feeling of joy.

The feeling that, humanity, to our core, are helping people and I would say especially the Irish community, for the most part.

We often hear the phrase “Talk about your mental health” however what does it actually mean to “Talk about your mental health”.

As I reflect, I feel that mental health itself can be a touchy phrase to use as it may cause a certain level of introspection, the feeling of over thinking or analysing situations in our life. Whilst, Covid-19 has brought a certain level of forced introspection, it may have brought clarity for some but chaos for others.

KEEPING THE FAITH

The problem is when chaos such as illness, grief, isolation etc. enters our lives. The solution is not for me to suggest however I would say that keeping the faith in whatever it is you believe in will help you through tough times. For our readers, who is to say what that faith is.

It may be God or it may be faith in something else but whatever it is that gives you solace, I would say, hold onto that with a tight grip and don’t let go as it brings comfort to you that nothing else can compare to.

I am leaving this week’s article short as coming into the Christmas period, I find myself having to pull back from projects.

Professionally, I am swamped at the moment which is not a bad complaint to have but brings with it a level of responsibility that I must put first.

If you have any comments or questions, I would be glad to hear from you privately. You can email me at info@cathaloreilly.ie

Until next time, stay safe and remember, keep the faith.