Strangely, I was never bored sitting in pubs, writes Billy O'Riordan this week

Santa’s annual arrival in O’Connell street was one of the regular events of my childhood. In the days leading up to Santa’s appearance we scribbled away at our lists, crossing out and adding according to our preferences on the day.

My father was usually tasked with the job of facing into the enormous crowd jammed into O’Connell street. I vividly recall the crush, as we held our letters high above our heads in frantic attempts to get the attention of Santa’s helpers.

I wonder back at what my poor father must have been thinking at the time, as he stood there drenched to the skin – usually – while holding on tightly to three children in the middle of a mob.

I suppose, he consoled himself with the thought of a delicious creamy pint awaiting him in The Coachman or Moynihan’s.

We usually found ourselves in one such establishment after Santa had completed his singular task of switching on the Christmas lights.

Yes, the lure of copious glasses of red lemonade and pub crisps kept us focused on the task in hand: the depositing of our letters into Santa’s safe hands.

The lights – as I recall – were usually switched on at three o’clock and we would arrive home around ten. Strangely, I was never bored sitting around in pubs, I enjoyed listening to the conversations happening about me, it was a sort of apprenticeship for a budding writer – even though I wasn’t aware of it at the time.

I remember Dad telling me once: he’d been in Savage’s (the local) pub on one occasion and he went home (Queen Street) for his “tea”, before leaving a fella had started up a song and when my father had returned this chap was just finishing verse 22 of the same song.

This year, Santa, because of Covid restrictions had to improvise somewhat and yet the lights look amazing along O’Connell Street.

At the time of writing the lockdown restrictions are being eased. I cannot wait to catch up with my friends for a cuppa and a chat.

These simple social interactions which we took for granted – pre Covid – we can now embrace with added pleasure. While I am on the subject, it is assumed that the “substantial meal” will make a comeback for those wishing to enjoy a drink with food. I am open to correction. The only way to ensure for yourself of a regular flow of creamy pints, during lockdown, would be to get yourself elected to Dáil Éireann. That is another story for another day.

The good news is that the town and county will be open for Christmas. That is something to be celebrated. No need to be writing into The Nationalist about the absence of information in this column as regards all things ‘Covid’ and ‘lockdown’ related.

You see, round about early August I began to lose interest in Government press releases. These Government missives only seemed to have one use only, that is, as a great cure for insomnia - I highly recommend it. I feel by now that we are all a little “Covid weary”.

So, let us just collectively try and make the most of the easing of restrictions – with care and consideration – and just enjoy our new freedoms.

I would like to express my thanks to Mary O’Donoghue for her kind words of encouragement and for her message of condolence. Mary is old stock of the town and has been resident in Limerick for many moons.

Mary keeps in touch with all the news in the town and county by reading The Nationalist, regularly.

Mary is fondly remembered by my mother Mary Ann and countless others. Mary is the brother of Frank (late of Clonmel Tidy Towns) O’Donoghue, a man who is fondly remembered and sadly missed throughout the town.

The residents of Thomas Street and Sheehy Terrace have many happy memories of Mary. Many thanks, Mary, and best wishes.

A little piece of clarification on last week’s column. I would like to make it clear that Clonmel is not about to rehome any: lions, water buffaloes, rhinos, orangutans, elephants or in my case chimpanzees.

It seems that some keyboard warriors thought I was being serious about the chimps …or was I? Until next time.