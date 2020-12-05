EDITORIAL: December might be the carrot, but third lockdown in January could be the stick

The end of the second lockdown could not have come at a better time.

We’ve earned a Christmas with loved ones; we’ve earned this weekend when we’ll watch the Tipperary senior footballers in an All-Ireland semi-final, albeit from a hundred miles away.

We have earned the right to imbibe a cold beverage in our own sitting room and miles from thousands of our Premier County brothers and sisters and Mayo fans.

We have earned the right to walk the streets and into shops (wearing a mask, of course). All going well, later this month, we will earn the right to travel outside our counties and be with our loved ones for the Christmas dinner. It is different, it is a struggle, but it is something.

A little means a lot in these trying times. Okay, there won’t be the usual Xmas parties, but that might be a relief for some.

This Christmas might just compel us all to realise that which is most important; being with the people we love. December has come and we have done just enough to be able to enjoy it with scaled back restrictions.

The second lockdown led to the longest six weeks on record as we endured more restrictions to help ease the surge of the coronavirus. It worked, to a point, and the Government - in the interest of self-preservation - have agreed to open back up the country.

The pubs industry will never recover, however, and the consequences of that could see heads roll. Nphet will not ever be going to the polls.

But the impact of the pub closures on rural and urban Ireland is being keenly felt. Woe betide the Government that angers rural Ireland and pint men.

So, another lockdown ends as the Gaeilc football frenzy descends on Tipperary.

In the brief dream of this weekend and the coming weeks, let’s not forget that lives have been lost and others irreparably damaged by this pandemic.

December might be the carrot, but a third lockdown in January could well be the stick.

Let’s avoid that if we can.

Best of luck to the footballers! Up Tipp!