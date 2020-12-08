Tipperary punter scoops huge sum of money and wins 'Christmas Bonus' on the horses

A punter in Tipperary is celebrating a timely cash boost after they bagged a four-figure sum from a flutter on the horses.

The anonymous customer struck a €0.50 each-way Lucky 15 in a BoyleSports shop in the county on Friday, parting with a total of €15 and picking four horses across the meetings at Exeter, Sedgefield and Dundalk.

The win was close to being scuppered at the first hurdle but 16/1 shot Findusatgorcombe just held on for a narrow victory by a head in the 3.15 at Exeter.

Within minutes, 6/1 pick Not What It Seems delivered in the 3.25 at Sedgefield, leaving a nervous wait for the evening action at Dundalk.

All eyes were on Sunset Nova in the 5.00 and a victory at 12/1 left them within touching distance, before 9/2 shot Settle For Bay made it four winners from four in the 7.30.

The prolific run allowed the punter to return to the shop to pick up a satisfying total of €6,657.16.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to hand it to our Tipperary customer for a savvy set of selections. They have been rewarded handsomely and we hope the winnings come in useful over the coming weeks.”