JOBS ALERT: Variety of new jobs available in technical and sales roles at Tipperary firm

VisionID, headquartered in Clonmel, is fast becoming Ireland’s leader in Managed Mobility Services and Data Capture.

Founded in 2000, our portfolio encompasses Enterprise Mobility, Barcode Scan & Print, RFID, and loT solutions enhanced by customised Software Applications and Professional Services which are tailored to optimise the client’s specific business needs: increasing operational efficiency and productivity, and providing visibility of critical business assets and information.

Our clients include some of the world’s leading blue chip companies in the pharmaceutical, IT and logistics sectors, which are a testament to the level of quality and client care we provide on a daily basis.

Excellent initial and ongoing training and development opportunities will be provided to successful candidates, along with a very competitive salary (excellent Basic and very achievable OTE) as well as the potential to progress within this successful and ambitious business.

