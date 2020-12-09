Tipperary's newest car park will open in Clonmel tomorrow
Car park is located at Davis Road
The new car park at Davis Road, Clonmel will open tomorrow, Thursday
The newly-constructed car park at Davis Road, Clonmel will open from tomorrow, Thursday.
The charges are - up to one hour, €1; one-two hours, €2; two to three hours, €3 and all day, €3.50.
The car park, which has 120 spaces, is part of the overall Kickham Barracks development and is located opposite The Showgrounds shopping centre.
Initially the parking meters will be coin-operated.
There are three charging points for electric vehicles, although once the ducting is installed it’s understood it could be extended to accommodate more charging points.
For more news read Changes signalled for St Brigid's hospital in Carrick-on-Suir
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on