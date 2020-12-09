Tipperary's newest car park will open in Clonmel tomorrow

The newly-constructed car park at Davis Road, Clonmel will open from tomorrow, Thursday.

The charges are - up to one hour, €1; one-two hours, €2; two to three hours, €3 and all day, €3.50.

The car park, which has 120 spaces, is part of the overall Kickham Barracks development and is located opposite The Showgrounds shopping centre.

Initially the parking meters will be coin-operated.

There are three charging points for electric vehicles, although once the ducting is installed it’s understood it could be extended to accommodate more charging points.

For more news read Changes signalled for St Brigid's hospital in Carrick-on-Suir