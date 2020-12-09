Sponsored Content: Support local businesses in Tipperary this Christmas

The Heart of Our Town promotional campaign in Thurles, Roscrea and Templemore has highlighted the many oﬀerings in the towns during this challenging year.

As Christmas approaches, our retailers are looking forward to welcoming you for all your Christmas shopping across the district.

Now that we are back open for business our traders would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that helps us to continue trading.

It’s great to see our towns open for business and staying safe this festive season. Thurles, Roscrea, and Templemore retailers are open for business with great oﬀers. Retailers are looking forward to welcoming you for all your Christmas shopping and are here to cater for all your seasonal gifts and purchases.

One thing that we have learned over the last couple of months is that community spirit and local traders know how to rise above any predicament for the benefit of each others wellbeing. And now as we enter the festive season, we think it is more important than ever to think local when we are shopping.

As well as the obvious reasons to promote shopping locally in our towns and supporting local, this campaign very much “put faces behind the businesses” and fostered a sense of pride in our Towns which we hope will be reﬂected in our buying choices.

Keep an eye out on social media for information on our traders Instagram and Facebook pages.

It has been heartwarming to see business owners being complemented on the level of service that they provide to their customers - always a reason to shop local when you are getting service with a smile! Tipperary County Council extend a huge thanks to the admins of Templemore Community Board, Roscrea Heritage Society, and Thurles.ie social media pages for their involvement in this campaign.

Shoppers are reminded that both Thurles and Roscrea remain open for business during the roadworks that are being undertaken in both towns.

Shop local this Christmas in the “Heart of our Towns” where we have everything from food to gifts of beauty, electrical,

clothing, books, toys, jewellery and so much more to help you make this a memorable, festive season. Don’t forget our restaurants, cafés, pubs and hotels that have reopened and will be delighted to welcome you.

Tipperary County Council would like everyone to know that there is free parking throughout Templemore on Saturdays in December.

Also, free parking is available in all Councilowned car parks in both Thurles and Roscrea on Saturdays throughout December.

The retailers of Thurles, Roscrea, and Templemore would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, and a safe New Year.

Many of these retailers have an online oﬀering, or are able to operate a take-out service so we ask you to think of these businesses when shopping in the coming weeks. We would also like to mention that photos for the campaign were taken in compliance with Covid-19 Guidelines, and some photos were taken pre Covid.