PROPERTY: Five-bed house by river on 'idyllic site' in Tipperary on sale for €650,000

This five-bed house by the River Suir on an "idyllic site" in Tipperary is on sale for €650,000.

Derryvalley House is a beautiful four/five bedroom detached family home situated on a spacious 1.5 acre site in one of the most sought after locations in Carrick-on-Suir.

Set on an idyllic site with stunning River Suir, Ormonde Castle and mountain views, this spacious family home has direct access to the river, making it an ideal home for fishing or water sports enthusiasts.

It's prestigious and convenient location is within a five minute walk of Carrick-on-Suir town centre and all amenities.

