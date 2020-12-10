Burglars steal cash and jewellery from County Tipperary home 

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing burglars who stole a quantity of cash and jewellery from a house in the Bansha area.

The house at Bansha West was burgled between 12 noon and 3pm yesterday (Wednesday) December 9.

Gardaí based at Tipperary Garda Station are investigating the crime and have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Bansha area yesterday or who has information that may assist them to contact the station at (062) 51212.