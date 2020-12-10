EDITORIAL: Tipperary court case shines light on dark corner of our society

A court case on page four of this week’s Nationalist highlights an issue that we all know exists but one that is not often spoken about or heard of in any great detail.

This is the burgeoning and prevalent issue in Ireland where people become indebted to violent criminals and they’re either physically threatened or forced to commit further crimes.

Most of what we know about this issue seems peripheral, a feeling that it could never happen to us or someone we love. But it is happening to families and to people in Tipperary.

It is not a problem relegated to fictional TV series like Love/Hate or the subjects of a Sunday World investigation. Often times, it happens to ordinary people and they’re threatened into repaying the debt or into further criminal behaviour until the debt is settled.

It must truly be an isolating and terrifying experience to bear the brunt of such expressions of violence to our property, to ourselves, or to those we love. If there are people under such duress at the present time, you should know you’re not alone.

The gardaí are always there for you and will treat your concerns in the strictest confidence. A family member or a loved one might be able to help you out as well.

There is always a way out and don’t let these people make you feel trapped or that you have nowhere to turn. The court case on page four this week outlines how a man in his 50s was afraid his home would be burned out if he didn’t do as the criminals directed.

As a society, we should be aware that people are being held to ransom, quite privately. It might help even one person to shine a light into a dark corner of our world.

This type of blackmailing by thugs on, in some cases, vulnerable people with an addiction, cannot be condoned, it should not be condoned.

If you’re the victim of such threats, don’t suffer in silence. Talk to someone, there are ways that people and the gardaí can help.

Speak out and it is important that there should be no judgement; only efforts to help.