Take a look back! Fethard woman got 'miracle of new life' with liver transplant
This week's Yesteryears
File photo
The Nationalist of December 29, 1990, marked the centenary of the foundation of our newspaper, and in that week’s edition there was a special 128-page centenary supplement, which was issued free with the paper.
Eamon Lacey’s lead story on our front page 30 years ago was a happy Christmas one, concerning a Fethard lady who had just returned home after enduring a traumatic liver transplant operation.
Doreen Murphy, a mother of five, had undergone the transplant in Kings College Hospital in London, after falling into a coma at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin in October.
We also carried a story of a Clonmel-based firm who announced their intentions to sponsor a new Irish university course at Limerick.
Under the new M.F. Kent chair in project management, a two-year post graduate course leading to a Masters Degree in Project Management would be developed, said Kent chief executive Gus Kearney.
The local gardaí also reported that there was a good response to their anti-drunk driving campaign with only a handful of arrests leading up to Christmas that year.
And while there was a “slacker” Clonmel festive trade in 1990, shoppers in the smaller towns turned out in force said a Chamber of Commerce source.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on