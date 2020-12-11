COLUMN: Friendly wave through 20 millimetres of glass does not make up for close contact

Normally around this time of year our nursing homes would be a hive of activity.

Christmas preparations for the annual Christmas Mass and party would be in full flow, with the families of residents busily helping with hanging decorations, arranging Christmas presents for the residents as well as contributing prizes for the ever popular, Christmas raffle.

This year there is nothing to look forward to for care home residents. My Dad’s recent passing would not have prevented our involvement in such activities, because the families of deceased residents, are generously invited back each year for the Christmas party.

The Government has announced a slight relaxing of the rules surrounding family visits to care homes. This amounts to a visit of one single hour each week to a loved one, with conditions attached.

On the periphery of fearsome debates around the subject of Covid are the forgotten about older people, in residential care. A friendly wave through 20 millimetres of glass does not make up for close contact with a loved one, sure the recipient may as well be 20 miles away.

People mean well in their efforts to provide outside musical entertainments, but it simply won’t make up for the lack of human contact, which our elderly have had to endure for the best part of a year.

During my father’s long battle with dementia, we spent many a long hour in our local A&E department – on numerous occasions at Christmas time.

If people were to see the number of older people who – in the lead up to Christmas – take bad turns, sometimes out of physical infirmity and sometimes just from sheer loneliness; it would shock you to the core.

I recall one year witnessing several cubicles occupied by the elderly and the vulnerable, most of whom with no family left alive to care for them or to assist them through the hospital process.

I have also witnessed residents in nursing homes who never had a single visitor to share Christmas dinner with or a Christmas visit on Christmas day.

The staff in my father’s care home went out of their way to give Christmas gifts and cards to those residents left on their own on Christmas Day.

The families of residents made it their business to chat with and present gifts to those left on their own.

My concern is that without this outside contact there will be a double impact on care home residents this Christmas. These are some thoughts which highlight the reality on the ground of care home settings around Christmas time.

I sipped it and it tasted delicious. I’m alluding to my first – non-jar coffee since the lockdown. It was so good, I did it twice. It really gave us all a lift, to be able to just, head into town and do stuff.

On the first day of the reopening, I came home with a salt ‘n’ pepper shaker, a toilet brush, and enough batteries to power a space station; the funny thing is, I don’t even really need any of that stuff. It was very satisfying to see the town busy again.

The lights around the town look amazing. The lights in my living room look like they were hung by someone who started off with great intentions, but by the time they got to the third string of lights, had begun to lose the will to live.

Consequently, one side of my living room looks like a light fitter’s show room display, while the opposite side looks like some fella – in this case me- just closed his eyes and threw them at the wall. There is no fun in perfection. We all need to get organised and fast.

It has taken this guy a week to wake up the fact that the lockdown is over. The Government has afforded all of us a short window to complete our Christmas preparations.

In a bizarre way, this short shopping window will be a gift from above for the male of the species this Christmas, in so much as: we will be be able to shrug our shoulders, pretend to look disappointed, hold our hands up and say…“I tried to get you that thing you wanted but because of Covid and the lockdown…simply not enough time.” Until next time.