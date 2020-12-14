Vehicles caught doing ridiculous speeds in Tipperary during National Slow Down Day

During the first five hours of National Slow Down Day last Friday, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 41,035 vehicles and detected 237 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable speeds included a car doing 82km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N24 Powerstown Demesne, Clonmel.

Other speeds detected were:

65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel, Tipperary

63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N62 Kiltillane Templemore Tipperary

151km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Derrymore Roscrea Tipperary

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.