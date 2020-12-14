Driver and passenger decided it was too cold to walk as gardaí 'waited patiently'

Garda checkpoint

Gardaí from Tipperary Town were carrying out a checkpoint when this car (pictured below) suddenly pulled into a garage forecourt.

The driver and passenger promptly left whilst gardaí "waited patiently".

Both the driver and passenger decided it was too cold to walk and returned minutes later and drove the car.

The car was stopped and seized for no tax or insurance.

