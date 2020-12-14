Four-bed spacious and detached family home on sale in Tipperary for €325,000
Any interest?
4 GALVOHER , Ballylooby, Tipperary
This beautifully presented four-bed spacious and detached family home is standing on ca circa 0.7 acre site.
The property was built in 2005 and has gardens to the front and rear, tarmac driveway, double glazed windows, hardwood doors and is fully alarmed.
It is located on the outskirts of Ballylooby village, within walking distance of the church and primary school and is on the secondary school bus route.
