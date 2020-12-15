Santa has agreed to stop off outside children's houses in this Tipperary village

Due to Covid-19, Santa has to take extra precautions this year and needs to plan his route to perfection...so Santa will be taking a Test Run on his sleigh through the village of Newcastle and approach roads on the evening of Sunday, December 20.

Santa has agreed to stop off outside children’s houses in his sleigh and have a quick chat.

The reindeers will, of course, be resting up ahead of their big day so Santa has borrowed the community tractor instead to pull the sleigh built by our local CE scheme workers!

A community crib and Christmas lights have also been erected in the village to bring a brighter end to 2020 and we thank Tipperary County Council, Newcastle Tidy Towns, BN&B CE Scheme and all those involved behind the scenes for bringing some festive cheer to Caislean Nua.