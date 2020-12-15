PICTURE: Congratulations to Nora Hoare and Josephine Carroll who graduated last week!

Congrats to Nora Hoare and Josephine Carroll who graduated last week with a BA Degree in Business, Enterprise and Community Development from Athlone IT.

Nora works as a co-ordinator at Knockanrawley Resource Centre and volunteers on the board at the local Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre while Josephine works as services co-ordinator at IWA South Tipperary Services and volunteers co-ordinating the local Tipperary Town Facebook page and Aherlow Community Council.