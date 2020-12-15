Tributes paid to 'very popular and successful' Tipperary shopkeeper after her sad passing

Tributes have been paid to Mrs Maureen Molloy, née Dunne, Ballingarry.

In the Drangan notes in this week's Nationalist, Nicholas Moroney says that Maureen was "a very popular and successful shopkeeper in Ballingarry for many years".

May she rest in peace.

He added: "We extend sympathy to Mrs Mairead Anglim Lismoynan on the recent death of her mother."

Maureen passed away peacefully on December 6 2020, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

Predeceased by her husband Dick and son Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mairead, sons Sean and Derek, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.