'A place where local people gathered,' well-known pub in Tipperary village to close down

Many of our readers will be saddened to learn of the closure of the well-known Lattin licenced premises known as the Top House.

Situated in a prominent position in the village, this imposing building had served the people of Lattin as a shop, pub and post office since the mid-nineteenth century.

Among the families associated with it over the years were the Fitzgeralds, Hallys, Glasheens, O’Neills, Ryans and Greenes.

The post office closed in December 1978 and shortly afterwards the then owner, Thady Greene, sold the premises to Jackie McGrath.

It was subsequently purchased by Tom Condon and later by Dinny Vaughan, before being acquired by Noreen and Willie Ahern.

It was always a popular venue, hosting numerous parties and fundraising events for local clubs and organisations, but more importantly, it was a place where local people gathered with their families and friends to socialize and enjoy a quiet drink.

Sadly, Ireland, especially in rural areas, is losing too many of these unique and important outlets.