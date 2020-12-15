Defibrillator cabinet fitted in Tipperary village and here's the code to access it...

Ardfinnan Community Council has purchased a heated defibrillator cabinet which has been fitted on Main Street opposite Tommy Myles’ Butcher Shop.

The defibrillator has been fitted with a new seven year battery and new pads.

The access code to open the defibrillator cabinet is C123. Thank you to Tommy Myles for allowing the cabinet to be placed on his premises.

Tommy’s premises provide a central location, easy access and clear visibility for the public.

Defibrillator fund collection boxes are available in all local business premises to help offset the costs incurred.

Contributions are very much appreciated.