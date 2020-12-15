#KEEPTIPPINBUSINESS
Tuesday's 5@5: Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses this Christmas
Shop local and support these Tipperary businesses
5@5 on TipperaryLive.ie is proudly brought to you in association with Shop Local Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office and Tipperary County Council
Premier Meats Thurles
Tel: 0504-20193
Social media: Facebook
Butler and Young Tyres
Tel: 085-1068088
Email: butleryoungtyres@gmail.com
Website: Butler and Young Tyres Thurles
Social media: Facebook
Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson - Thurles
Tel: 0504-22997
Email: info@sfgleeson.ie
Website: Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson
Social media: Facebook
Premier Blinds and Curtains
Tel: 0504-22221
Email: premierblinds10@gmail.com
Social media: Facebook
Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre
Tel: 0504-28027
Email: johnm.kennedy@lit.ie
Website: Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre
Social media: Facebook
