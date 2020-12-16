€500 gift card top prize in Tipperary RehabCare’s Christmas raffle

Tipperary RebabCare has launched its annual raffle with a top prize of a €500 Allgo Mastercard Gift Card, sponsored by Boston Scientific Clonmel.

Other prizes include hampers, generous vouchers and Christmas cakes.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased directly from Clonmel’s four resource centres: Bridgewater House, The Suir Drop, Knocklofty Rural Resource Centre and The Mill Resource Centre.

Raffle tickets cost €5 each or three for €10, with all funds raised going towards service user programmes in 2021.

RehabCare’s services support those aged from 18 to 65, helping them to achieve their full potential by maximising their independence, community presence and participation.

“This has been particularly difficult over the last number of months due to the risk imposed by Covid-19 and Government restrictions,” the RehabCare team say.

“However, RehabCare has endeavoured to create an environment for service users which is as familiar and normal as possible during these difficult times.

“Covid-19 brought unprecedented challenges and difficulties in the delivery of programmes and services to service users, and as a result the four services in Clonmel needed to reevaluate the way they worked and what type of supports they could offer.

During the first lockdown, an outreach programme was introduced for day service users and this proved to be invaluable, assisting with their general mental health during a time of social exclusion,” the RehabCare team add.

Over the last few months RehabCare has since managed to reopen its four resource centres in Clonmel, offering a variety of educational, vocational and social programmes for service users.