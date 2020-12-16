Gardaí appeal for public’s help with their investigation into Fethard house burglary

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracing burglars who broke into a house in Fethard.

The house at Kerry Street, Fethard was burgled around 5am on Friday, December 11.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said no property was reported stolen from the house.

She appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Kerry Street area in the early hours of last Friday to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.