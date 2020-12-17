Shop local! '30 shops in town involved, with a €50 voucher to give away'

Throughout December Tipperary Town Chamber in conjunction with Tipperary County Council are giving away €1,500 to people who Shop in Tipp (a similar competition is running in Cahir and Cashel).

For this coming week the competition starts on Friday, December 18 and will run until Sunday, December 20.

Anne Hadnett, proprietor of Patty’s Flower Shop, is one of the main organisers of the promotion and she spoke to me about the initiative.

“We have 30 shops in town involved, with a €50 voucher to give away for each one.

“By Monday, December 14 we will have given away 24 of the vouchers, to the value of €1,200, so there are six vouchers remaining to be won to the value of €300.

“I am therefore encouraging everyone in town and outside of town to shop in Tipp this coming weekend for the last weekend before Christmas. Not alone will you be supporting local but you could also win one of the vouchers on offer.”

Tipperary Chamber of Commerce has certainly pulled out all the stops to attract shoppers to town this Christmas and the wonderful lights display in the town has drawn many appreciative comments from residents and visitors.

One visitor to the town told me that she was passing through and the lights display encouraged her to stop and that she ended up doing a good deal of her Christmas shopping in outlets in the town. I also asked Anne Hadnett about the success of the promotion to date and about how people can enter for this weekend.

“For the first six weeks the competition was known as FAB FRIDAY and was for 3 x €50 vouchers each week. To enter the competition, customers had to purchase in any shop in Tipperary Town on Fridays and spend a minimum €5. One entry per shop, but multiple shop entries are allowed.

"The customer emails their receipt to shoptippcomp@gmail.com. The winners are picked randomly from the entries and announced the following Monday on the Shop In Tipp Town Facebook page. For the last two weeks we have doubled the amount of the giveaway to €300 each week, 6 x €50 and opened up the entry days to Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"For this weekend then you enter the same way, by spending €5 in any shop in town and emailing the receipt to shoptippcomp@gmail.com.”

The final six winners in the promotion will be announced on Monday, December 21.