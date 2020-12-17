COLUMN: 'A turkey under one arm and bottle of poitín under the other...'

My uncle Paddy (RIP) would appear at the top of Sheehy Terrace with a turkey (feathered) under one arm and a bottle of poitín under the other. It was a sign that Christmas was almost upon us.

The turkey would be hung in the scullery for a few days and we would - as children - sneak a frightened look at the unfortunate fowl before darting back to the safety of the living room.

The poitín was for medicinal purposes, spending the remainder of its days, next to my grandmother’s bed within easy reach.

Nanny Cahill (a teetotaller) would apply the healing balm liberally onto her joints and claimed - as did many others - that it was great for her rheumatics.

I’m certain that every household has its unique Christmas traditions, ours just happened to involve plucking the feathers from a turkey that had accompanied Paddy on the bus journey from Dublin and prohibited liquor.

The various Government imposed stops and starts have interrupted the town’s Christmas preparations. It was only this week that I noticed the typical urban hustle and bustle returning to the town’s precincts.

The aromas from the newly reopened restaurants and cafés now once again fill our streets; orderly queues stand patiently outside shops; car parks which only a few weeks ago displayed “closed” or “empty” now display “full”; forklift loads of parcels are being deposited in Emmet Street and Irishtown Post Offices, Clonmel is hitting its stride after a long unforced rest.

Shocking, unexpected, a kick in the teeth and so on. These are some of the expressions which come to mind when we reflect on the decision that St Brigid’s District Hospital Carrick- on- Suir is to remain closed.

Closed for respite, convalescence and palliative care. St Brigid’s offered an outstanding level of care for patients in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland, as well as to the citizens of Clonmel and beyond.

My uncles, Kevin and Danny as well as my aunt Margaret enjoyed the best of care in St Brigid’s during periods of recuperation from falls and while recovering from surgery.

This closure will impact on the people of Clonmel as much as the people of Carrick, we will all be affected by this closure. Our local politicians were constantly reassured by the Minister for Health that St Brigid’s would return to its original use and here we are with this hammer blow for south Tipperary.

This decision will rankle with many people and it greatly constricts the options open for recovery to citizens, especially the elderly in our area. I don’t know how some people sleep at night. Shameful stuff.

I have never met a man who sat down and wrote out a Christmas list. It appears that is what you are expected to do during the lead up to Christmas.

It is frowned upon greatly, if you buy all your Christmas presents at five minutes to twelve from a garage on Christmas Eve night.

No, folks, we must be well organised in advance of the great day. Names are ticked off lists and brains will be wracked to bits trying to come up with stuff that this aunty or that cousin likes. Men, it is never ever simple.

My sister, Marian, is like my personal assistant, Marian reminds me when a significant birthday is looming or who got what last year.

You see, the male of the species is not really equipped, mentally for Christmas. Once we can eat a selection box for breakfast on Christmas Day and watch the football on St Stephen’s Day, we are happy out.

Not for us, the intricacies of wrapping presents. Mine usually resemble something wrapped in a coalmine, while blindfolded.

You can spot around Clonmel, dutiful husbands carrying numerous shopping bags out of places like Penneys or Heatons with a dazed expression on their faces.

Wearing an expression which says, “a couple more weeks lad and this will all be over”.

We are almost in the home stretch and with a bit of effort, I am certain that we will do all that needs to be done for Christmas.

After all, my grandmother, Nanny Cahill was able to pluck a turkey and cook a dinner for seven from a small narrow scullery.

All she had to keep her going was a dab or poitín, here an’ there.

Until next time.