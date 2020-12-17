EDITORIAL: Community let down by St Brigid's decision...now give us back our hospital

There are very few families in this paper’s circulation area that would not have had a loved one or neighbour avail of the services at St Brigid’s at one stage or another.

Only a few weeks ago it was noted in The Nationalist office among the editorial team that the decision to re-open other such hospitals, where day-to-day services were also suspended in anticipation of a Covid surge, and not reopen St Brigid’s at the same time, was a cause for serious concern.

It was an ominous sign for the future of the facility in Carrick-on-Suir.

And now that concern has manifested itself into a reality that many feared. Make no mistake about it, the “discontinued” services like respite care, convalescence and others at the facility is a devastating blow to healthcare in the South East.

There are hundreds, thousands even, of families impacted by this decision. Surely there were ways of maintaining the facility.

For many people it feels like they’ve been hoodwinked. Could the hospital have deteriorated to such a degree over the last few months?

Of course not. It was closed and staff were reassigned, and that was half the battle right there for the HSE.

There could be no going back when the closure of the facility in its current form was so far along under the guise of the pandemic and the country’s needs in an emergency.

Many locals and service users have that visceral feeling that this isn’t right, that this was opportunism by the HSE and as usual, ordinary people have been impacted.

One of the roles of this paper is to provide a platform to highlight local issues and we have also taken an editorial stance on particular matters over the years.

With that in mind, readers can be assured that The Nationalist is committed to highlighting the cut to services at St Brigid’s in every edition over the coming months and its impact on our readers.

In short, we say to the HSE, give us back our hospital.