Take a look back! Angry residents of Tipperary housing estate threaten to 'do jail'

Making the front pages of The Nationalist on December 16, 2000 was a story about angry residents of a Tipperary Town housing estate who threatened to “do jail” in their campaign to remove a travelling family who took up residence in a house purchased by the Urban District Council.

The main story was about health services in the county that were about to be among the best resourced in the country following the signing of the contract for the development of a state-of-the-art hospital at St Joseph’s, Clonmel.

A former Rosminian brother who worked in St Joseph’s School in Ferryhouse in Clonmel, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting a Tipperary teenager while he was in his care in Clonmel and in Dublin.

John Byrne of Lismeen Grove, Coolock, Dublin pleaded guilty to three out of a total of ten charges of sexual assault under Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990 at Clonmel Circuit Court.

The court heard that the first offence occurred at Ferryhouse in 1992 when the boy was 17-years-old and they continued at a house on Dublin’s northside until he was 19.