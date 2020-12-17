'Strong ethos of inclusion and community participation' shines at Tipperary allotment

Based at the Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town, South Tipperary Ability Project members have been very busy with an allotment they took over in Clonmel.

This is in collaboration with partners Rehabcare, who offered South Tipperary Ability Project the allotment.

A team of seven participants under the expert eye of horticulturalist therapist Ruth Farrell and project coordinator Evelyn Nevin have attended the allotment weekly and learned many new skills including team work, self-worth and confidence building while enjoying the great outdoors. The participants installed a bug hotel to meet the needs of many bugs over the coming months.

"With two participants in wheelchairs and our strong ethos of inclusion and community participation, we engaged the support of the Clonmel Men’s Shed. A beautiful table was produced at waist height to facilitate potting and a work station for our wheelchair users. This enhanced our weekly project immensely and everyone felt great satisfaction. We want to thank them for their support and look forward to working with the Men's Shed and other local groups in 2021 to promote community inclusion," a spokesperson for South Tipperary Ability Project said.