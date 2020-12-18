Man charged following stabbing at Tipperary residential property
Gardaí have charged a man following a serious assault that at a residential property in Clonmel, County Tipperary on Wednesday last.
At approximately 1.30am gardaí received reports that a male in his 20s had received stab wounds at a property in Glenoaks Walk, Clonmel. The male suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.
A male in his 20s was arrested a short time later in relation to this incident. He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda station.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Youghal District Court this Friday morning.
