'Tyres in this condition can be fatal,' Tipp gardaí detect dangerously defective car
LATEST
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Cahir recently arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving and the vehicle was seized for being dangerously defective, amongst the defects were two extremely worn tyres as seen above.
Tyres in this condition can be fatal to motorists.
As a result, this driver will be brought to court where a disqualification awaits.
Please ensure to check your tyres regularly, gardaí added.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on