Tipperary gardaí discover €1,000 worth of drugs after search in the Old Bridge area
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drug Unit carried out a search in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel at approximately 4pm on December 18.
Suspected Diazepam and Amphetamines with an estimated street value of €1,000 were seized and will be sent for analysis.
A man in his late 20s was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station.
He has since been released pending submission of a file to the office of the DPP.
