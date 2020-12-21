PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí busy delivering Christmas gifts to senior citizens

Clonmel Community Policing unit has been very busy delivering Christmas gifts to senior citizens, nursing home residents, sick and vulnerable in the district.

Gardaí will continue this right up until Christmas Day.

Gardai added: "Many thanks to Alan Maher and all his team at Mahers Londis, Martin Allen and all the team in Tesco and to all our retired and serving Garda members for the kind donations back into their community.

"A very special thanks to the pupils of St Oliver's Primary School for the beautiful cards for our elderly, a lovely gift that has brought so many smiles to our care homes.

"We may not have been able to celebrate our annual Christmas party this year but are still available to spread some much needed Christmas cheer."